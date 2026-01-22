Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage Announces Upcoming Programming

The Andrew Jackson Foundation, which owns and operates the Hermitage, Andrew Jackson’s historic home and Presidential site, announced today its upcoming schedule of events to commemorate Black History Month, Valentine’s Day, and Presidents’ Day.

The historic site’s robust programming offers a range of family-friendly educational and social opportunities for visitors to engage with the property and learn more about the full history of the Hermitage, its inhabitants and Jackson’s presidency.

“Sharing the full history of not only Andrew Jackson but American history from all perspectives in meaningful and engaging ways is a priority for us at the Hermitage,” says Chief Marketing Officer Jeffrey Freeman. “Our upcoming events are designed to deepen understanding of the past while creating meaningful experiences for audiences today.”

To commemorate the upcoming holidays and events, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will offer the following programs and events, many of which include free admission for children age 13 and younger:

Friday, January 30, 7 p.m. — Heroes of the Underground Railroad: Presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre, this play highlights how thousands of enslaved individuals sought freedom, risking their lives to travel and help others along the underground railroad. The production will bring to life the extraordinary stories of key figures of this historical network, including Harriet Tubman, Henry “Box” Brown, Frederick Douglass, Levi Coffin, and John Parker. Event begins at 7 p.m.; Adult tickets are $30, while children 13 and younger get in free. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Saturday, February 14, 11 a.m. — A Presidential Valentine: The Love Story of Andrew & Rachel Jackson: This daylong event, which is included with General Admission tickets, will highlight Rachel and Andrew Jackson’s fascinating, controversial, and deeply passionate love story. Related activities will include two screenings of the 1953 film The President’s Lady, a gallery talk, flower arrangements with the Hermitage’s Historic Garden Manager Kimberly Weeks, a presentation and feeding of the property’s horses — an animal that Andrew Jackson greatly admired— and kids’ crafts. Register here to reserve a spot.

Monday, February 16, 7 p.m. — Presidents’ Day Living History Event with President Abraham Lincoln: Join fellow history buffs on Presidents’ Day with the Hermitage’s Living History series, featuring Abraham Lincoln as portrayed by Jacob Truax. This presidential portrayal will lead the audience through an immersive experience that reviews Lincoln’s role in the Civil War and Emancipation, along with other significant moments throughout his presidency. Event begins at 7 p.m.; Adult tickets are $30, while children 13 and younger receive free admission. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Saturday, February 21, 10 a.m. — Enslaved Memorial Commemoration: The Hermitage’s annual Enslaved Memorial Ceremony will honor the lives and legacies of the enslaved individuals who lived and toiled on the historic property. The ceremony will include a Keynote address, performance by the Andrew Jackson Elementary School choir, roll call of the names of the enslaved, and flower-laying at The Hermitage’s enslaved memorial site. Throughout the day, visitors can learn about and reflect on the lives and experiences of the enslaved with the Hermitage staff and visit the property’s enslaved cemetery, at which there will also be a curator talk. Programming relating to the Enslaved Memorial Commemoration is free, but space is limited. Register here to reserve a spot.

Saturday, February 21, 5 p.m. — From Slavery to Statesman: The Journey of Frederick Douglass: Author, poet, and historian Nathan M. Richardson will lead a Living History event as Frederick Douglass. With 13 years of experience and over 500 performances as Douglass, Richardson brings this monumental figure to life, educating audiences about his early life as a slave before he escaped into freedom to become an abolitionist, journalist, reformer, and statesman. The Frederick Douglass Living History performance will be ticketed for adults ($20) and free for children 13 and under. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

The public can learn more about these events and other upcoming events by keeping up with the Hermitage’s frequently updated event calendar. Memberships are also available year-round for purchase, offering unlimited access to the grounds and mansion, along with member-only events and activities, priority registration, special member invitations and rates, and more. Find more information here.

