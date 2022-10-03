An Immersive Nutcracker Experience is Coming to Nashville

Lighthouse Immersive, the innovators behind Immersive Van Gogh exhibition will bring holiday magic to families this year. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.

The event will be open on November 19th at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville, located at 4416 Ridgefield Way. Tickets can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com

Immersive Nutcracker is an ideal family outing, featuring whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. This joyful 30-minute immersive experience is an ideal outlet to introduce young children to the art of ballet and the captivating storytelling that often accompanies it. Set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Immersive Nutcracker encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to finale. The projection features beloved scenes set to their classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and more.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Nutcracker has become a holiday classic, taking the form of ballets, films and more. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is the newest rendition of this timeless classic, using the latest projection mapping technology to chronicle Marie and her beloved toy nutcracker who comes to life to battle the Mouse King and then takes her on an enchanting adventure across a holiday-themed dreamscape.

“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” says Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. “This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”