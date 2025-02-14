Americans to Spend Record $27.5 Billion for Valentine’s Day

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that Valentine’s Day is a big deal. Billions of dollars are spent on the occasion each year.

Valentine’s Day is the third priciest holiday in the U.S. WalletHub shares that shoppers will spend $27.5 billion on flowers, chocolates, and more. Over 30 percent of people will spend at least $50 on a gift this year.

Valentine’s Day by the Numbers 2025:

$27.5 Billion: Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2025 ($188.81 per person celebrating).
2X: Men will spend almost twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2025.
$11.9 Billion: Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($6.5B) and a special evening out ($5.4B).
33%: Share of marriages that begin online.
33%: Overall online dating activity increase across the US between February 1 and February 14.
$23.8 Billion: Projected global dating services market size by 2032.

The Top Destinations for Buying Gifts this Year: 

  • Online
  • Department Store
  • Florists
  • Specialty Store
  • Local Small Business

Facts about Flowers, Candy & Jewelry 

  • 56% of celebrators plan to buy candy this year.
  • 19% of men and 29% of women would like to receive chocolates for Valentine’s Day
  • $6.5 billion will be spent by the 22% of celebrators who plan to buy jewelry
  • $5.4 billion will be spent by the 35% of those who plan to have a special night out.
  • 40% of people plan to buy flowers.
  • 50% of annual flower sales happen around Valentine’s Day.

