Americana Music Awards Names Sierra Ferrell Artist of the Year

The Americana Music Association celebrated distinguished community members, revealing the 23rd Annual Americana Honors & Awards winners at the historic Ryman Auditorium. A world-class group of musical innovators garnered coveted awards, including Sierra Ferrell (Artist of the Year & Album of the Year), Brandy Clark (Song of the Year), Larkin Poe (Duo/Group of the Year), The Red Clay Strays (Emerging Act of the Year) and Grace Bowers (Instrumentalist of the Year).

Americana’s breakout star, Sierra Ferrell, earned both of the night’s top awards with her first Artist of the Year honors and Album of the Year for her 2024 record, Trail of Flowers, produced by Eddie Spear and Gary Paczosa.

Brandy Clark was awarded with Song of the Year for “Dear Insecurity,” a collaboration with her 2024 self-titled album producer, Brandi Carlile, and written by herself and songwriter Michael Pollack. Larkin Poe, the sister duo outfit, won their first Duo/Group of the Year award, along with other first time winners, The Red Clay Strays, who were crowned Emerging Act of the Year. Guitar-shredding sensation, Grace Bowers, also took home Instrumentalist of the Year honors.

Highlights from the evening include Don Was receiving his Lifetime Achievement Award from surprise presenter Martina McBride; Allison Moorer, singer-songwriter and sister of Shelby Lynne, presenting Lynne with her Lifetime Achievement Award; and Song of the Year winner Brandy Clark delivering Dwight Yoakam his Lifetime Achievement honor.

Duane Betts opened the show with a performance of the Allman Brothers’ classic, “Blue Sky,” to honor his father Dickey, who died in April 2024. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gram Parsons’ Grievous Angel, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell closed the evening with “Return of the Grievous Angel.”

Throughout the night, attendees were treated to performances by The Blind Boys of Alabama, Brandy Clark with SistaStrings, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dave Alvin, Dwight Yoakam, Fantastic Negrito, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Jobi Riccio, Kaitlin Butts, Larkin Poe, The Milk Carton Kids, Noah Kahan, Sarah Jarosz, Shelby Lynne, Sierra Ferrell, Turnpike Troubadours, The War and Treaty, Waxahatchee with MJ Lenderman, and Wyatt Flores.

“Tonight was a powerful and heartfelt evening,” said Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association. “It represented the commitment to community, which exemplifies the spirit of Americana. This legacy has stood strong for 25 years and will continue for decades to come.”

2024 Honors & Awards Winners:

Album of the Year: Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell; Produced by Eddie Spear and Gary Paczosa

Artist of the Year: Sierra Ferrell

Duo/Group of the Year: Larkin Poe

Emerging Act of the Year: The Red Clay Strays

Song of the Year: “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile); Written by Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack

Instrumentalist of the Year: Grace Bowers

The 23rd Annual Americana Honors & Awards is the hallmark of AMERICANAFEST week, which took place September 17 – September 21, 2024.

