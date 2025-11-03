American Signature Furniture to Close Middle Tennessee Stores

American Signature Furniture has announced that it would close all Middle Tennessee locations.

In a press release, the company stated, “plans to close its four Nashville-area stores as part of a broader initiative to realign its market presence and strengthen operations in its top-performing regions.”

Store Closing sales are underway, offering discounts of 20 percent to 50 percent off on lighting, furniture, artwork and more. Below are the four locations to close, no official closing date has been shared at this time.

Clarksville – 2821 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Franklin – 1770 Galleria Boulevard

Madison – 2130 Gallatin Pike North

Murfreesboro – 2075 Old Fort Parkway

