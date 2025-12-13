America 250 Grant Awarded to Tennessee Agricultural Museum

The Oscar L. Farris Agricultural Museum Association has been awarded a $17,365 Tennessee America 250 Grant from the Tennessee Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial. This Exhibitions and Programs Grant will support new museum experiences that celebrate Tennessee’s agricultural heritage while commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

The funding will be used to develop a new exhibit focused on the Tennessee Century Farms program, highlighting its lasting significance for our state and rural communities.

In addition, grant funds will support a series of educational programs related to America’s 250th anniversary, offering visitors opportunities to learn about the nation’s history and Tennessee’s vital contributions to agriculture. The museum will also create interpretive materials that outline connections between the semiquincentennial and the state’s rich farming legacy.

“Tennessee’s century farms honor generations of farm families whose stewardship of the land helped form the agricultural roots that define our state,” Tennessee Agricultural Museum Director Elaura Guttormson, Ph.D. said. “This grant allows us to showcase those stories through a new exhibit and connect visitors with the broader history of America’s 250 years. We are grateful for the support that makes this important work possible.”

The State of Tennessee made available $6,435,000 to the Tennessee State Museum to administer on behalf of the Commission, with the majority of funding to be regranted to Tennessee communities to support statewide America 250 initiatives.

The Tennessee Agricultural Museum, operated by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, houses thousands of artifacts representing Tennessee’s rural heritage and agricultural innovations. The Tennessee Agricultural Museum serves its community through educational programs, exhibits and artifacts, and special events that attract more than 15,000 people annually. The museum’s ongoing preservation efforts ensure future generations can experience and understand the state’s agricultural legacy.

