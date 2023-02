Amber Alert Issued for Two Jackson Tennessee Teens

An Amber alert has been issued on behalf of Jackson Police for 17-year-old Taveion Rogers & 15-year-old Traveion Rogers, last seen in Jackson on Monday.

Taveion is 5’5”, 120 lbs. with w/black hair & brown eyes.

Traveion is 5’3”, 123 lbs. with w/black hair & brown eyes.

Taveion was last seen wearing a cream/tan hoodie w/black jeans. Traveion was last seen wearing a black hoodie w/black jeans. Felicia was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

They may be with w/their mom Felicia Wilson & godmother Damelia Hurt.

Wilson is 38yo, 5’5”, 150lbs w/black hair & brown eyes.

Hurt is 48yo, 5’5”, 330lbs w/black hair & brown eyes. Both are wanted by JPD for kidnapping & are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.

If you have seen Taveion, Traveion, Wilson or Hurt, call JPD at 731-425-8430 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.