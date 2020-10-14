A new Amazon middle mile sorting center is coming to La Vergne.

The new building is located at Park 24 off Bain Drive and Mason Road at a 256,000 square foot building. This sorting center will sort packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery for customers.

“La Vergne continues to show that its business friendly policies and low taxes attract global leaders to the city,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “With our diverse workforce and interstate access La Vergne is proud to welcome Amazon’s newest sorting center to Middle TN.”

The new center brings with it nearly 1,100 new jobs. The sort center is hiring new full-time and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour. For more information about open positions, visit amazon.force.com.

“We are once again elated with Amazon bringing a sortation facility along with 1,100 new jobs to the City of La Vergne,” says Economic Development Specialist Thomas Broeker. “Amazon’s second investment within the city over the last year will have a major economic impact and adds to the long list of world class companies doing business in La Vergne.”