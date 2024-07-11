Amazon’s Prime Day Event Begins July 16

Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 17. Prime members will get exclusive access to millions of great deals on brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl’s. New deals will continue to drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, so members can come back and shop often to find something they love. Invite-only deals are also back this year, which means Prime members can request an invitation to exclusive deals that are expected to sell out. Some of the top Invite-only deals to put on your radar include up to 40% off Sony Wireless Headphones and up to 30% off Peloton products.

“Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings—including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”

If you’re not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to shop the member-exclusive event.

Prime members can start enjoying Prime Day savings now, with early access to deals on products from popular brands like New Balance, HP, and Coach.

Check out the list below for some of the top early Prime Day deals available now.

1. 5 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free

Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free—the best deal ever from Amazon Music for Prime Day—in honor of Amazon Music’s 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.

2. Prime Video Shows, Movies, and Channels

Prime members receive access to a selection of titles to rent and buy at up to 50% off. Customers can also get early access to deals on select channels via Prime Video Channels. Subscribe to channels like Crunchyroll, STARZ, and MGM+ for $0.99 each per month for up to two months, and get 50% off for up to two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

3. 40% off Select Carnival Cruise Trips

Starting now, Prime members can save up to 40% off on select sailings with Carnival Cruise Line and when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page, up to 30% off, plus 10% back in an Amazon.com Gift Card, on Avis rentals.

4. Up to 68% Off Select Devices

Prime members can also save up to 68% on select devices including:



5. Save big with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card

Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17).

