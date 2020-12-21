MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A female Amazon driver is robbed by two armed men who stole her van full of packages in broad daylight on Monday, Dec. 21. The suspects are on the run.

The driver, delivering a package near Hawkins Avenue and Minor Street around 1:18 p.m., was approached by two men who pointed a gun and carjacked her. The suspects were wearing all black with masks covering their faces.

The driver was not injured.

The van, subcontracted through Diversified Logistics Solutions, was found abandoned on Fourth Ave. a short time later. It is believed the suspects loaded 73 packages into a large-black SUV with tinted windows after ditching the van. The armed men left behind five packages.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should contact Criminal Investigations Division Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email [email protected]