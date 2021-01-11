Got a pup birthday on the calendar? Three Dog Bakery is always ready for you with dog birthday cakes and same-day pickup.

Cakes can be purchased same day, and we never run out!

That’s right, we’re baking up some of the most delicious and fun dog birthday cakes you’ll find in Middle Tennessee. Walk in at any time and get a cake personalized on the spot to celebrate with your dog –– no need to call ahead.

Popular Dog Birthday Cakes – Fresh!

Our most popular fresh and ready-to-go dog birthday cakes are wheat-based with a yogurt and buttermilk frosting flavored with peanut butter. These dog birthday cakes are personalized with a melted carob dip in a message of your choosing.

We always keep two sizes of dog birthday cakes fresh:

Mini dog cake about 5” across | $12.95

Medium about 7” across | $18.95

We also have a freezer of more customized options, including round-shaped cakes, grain-free cakes, and colored icing for you to choose from.

Do I Need to Call Ahead for My Dog Birthday Cake?

Nope! The only time you need to call ahead or order online is for cakes more than 3-5 days in advance or for specific flavors and sizes. Otherwise, just swing by our Mt. Juliet location to pick up a fresh (or frozen) pre-made dog birthday cake.

Order Now: Curbside, In Store, Online or Phone

Come visit us to pick up a special “dessert” for your pup. If you prefer to shop curbside rather than shop in-store, you can place an order online or give us a call at (615) 701-2128 to talk through all our options and complete a transaction.

Three Dog Bakery – Mt. Juliet Store

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Get Directions