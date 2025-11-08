Alternative Pop Band Cannons to Bring Tour to Nashville

Alternative/electro-pop band CANNONS announced they will be hitting the road co-headlining North America tour with electronic music duo Bob Moses, the Afterglow Tour.

CANNONS and Bob Moses will hit venues in cities across North America, including a stop at The Pinnacle in Nashville on April 7th.

Tickets are available for sale at https://www.cannonstheband.com.

The announcement follows the release of CANNONS’ new single, “All I Need.” The dreamy, atmospheric track is their first new offering since their 2023 album, Heartbeat Highway, and gives listeners a taste of what’s to come from CANNONS in 2026.

Of the track and the decision to release it as the lead single of this new era, songwriter and vocalist Michelle Joy says, “The lyrics “falling, down again / I’m burning for you” and “all I need is your love” come from that place of being worn down to nothing, yet still reaching for the one thing that feels grounding and worth surviving for. In the middle of it all, we grew even closer as a band. Our love for each other, and the process of making music we love together, carried us through the darkness into the light, the same journey the song holds.” The official visualizer for “All I Need” can be viewed HERE.

