Aloha Express Hawaiian BBQ to Open in Murfreesboro

Aloha Express Hawaiian BBQ is preparing to bring Hawaiian fusion cuisine to Murfreesboro. The new restaurant, located at 2705 Old Fort Parkway, is expected to open during the second week of September, according to updates shared on their recently created social media account.

The franchise location is owned by Ren Qun Jiang and Chao Wen, who previously operated Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse in Smyrna before selling the business a couple of years ago, WhatNow reported.

The menu will feature Hawaiian BBQ fusion dishes, including BBQ beef, chicken, fried shrimp, and katsu chicken. The intimate dining space will accommodate approximately 27 customers and will showcase Hawaiian-themed decor in an orange and blue color scheme.

Follow Aloha Express Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook here for the latest updates.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email