“All This Future Summer Festival Tour”, with 17 artists slated to perform on various dates throughout the tour, is set for July and August with a stop in Franklin, TN.

A group of artists teams up with Hillsong UNITED in different cities across the country, playing a mix of amphitheaters and arenas. Coming to Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater, the concert will feature Hillsong United, TAYA, Tauren Wells, Anne Wilson, and Social Club Misfits on Tuesday, August 2.

Tickets are on sale to the public today, Friday, May 13.

“The All This Future Summer Festival Tour is going to bring a powerful, one-of-a-kind night to each city that it visits,” says Dan Rauter, SVP of Global Touring with Premier Productions. “Each tour stop will showcase a truly diverse group of artists of faith, covering a wide range of musical styles, and whose music is impacting lives inside and outside of the church walls.”

Find more information at AllThisFutureTour.com