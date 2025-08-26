All Rutherford County Schools Adding Weapons Detection Systems

Rutherford County Schools will begin using weapon scanners to screen all students and guests coming onto school campuses.

These free-standing machines are designed to detect the presence of weapons while allowing everyday items such as cell phones, coins, and car keys to pass through without triggering an alert.

Here’s what students can expect each morning upon arrival at school:

Each student will walk through the scanner individually, along with their belongings.

Laptops and three-ring binders will be handed to a staff member before passing through.

If the scanner is triggered, the student will be given further instructions by staff.

This may include emptying their pockets, being screened with a handheld wand, and/or having their backpack searched as necessary.

Students arriving later in the day or any visitors must check in at the front office and go through the weapons scanner before entering the building.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email