At first impression, all massages might appear to be the same: a relaxing setting, some oils and a professional kneading away the stress. However, almost every spa menu offers more than a basic massage. We’re going to explore the types of massages A Moment’s Peace has to offer and the benefits to each one.

Swedish Massage

Swedish technique is the gold standard and most requested form of massage. This treatment utilizes medium pressure. Your therapist will adjust to your preference. The Swedish Massage is ideal for pure relaxation, soothing nerves, relieving tension, reducing stress and creating a heightened sense of well-being.

Hot Stone Massage

Smooth, polished stones are heated and incorporated into this luxurious massage to effectively treat key areas of your body to provide therapeutic and restorative functions. It is the perfect treatment to loosen tight muscles, relieve stress, ease damaged tissues and relieve tension.

Sports Massage

Optimize training and minimize recovery time with this vigorous massage. Some benefits to a Sports Massage include increased joint range of motion, increased flexibility, decreased muscle tension and more. The perfect complement to athletic training regiments at all levels, customizable for serious competitors.

Prenatal Massage

Therapeutic massage has been used for centuries to improve overall health, relieve muscle tension and reduce anxiety. Prenatal massage therapy can help with all the previous listed in addition to decreasing symptoms of depression, relieving joint pains, and improving swelling & hormonal regulation.

Craniosacral Massage

In a Craniosacral therapy session, light pressure is gently applied to the skull and spine, restoring proper circulation to the craniosacral system. This can assist with alleviating headaches, neck pain and stress relief.

Deep Tissues Massage

Similar to a Swedish Massage, the Deep Tissue Massage is designed for individuals wanting more targeted bodywork on specific muscle groups. The deeper pressure is designed to relieve chronic muscle tension and is ideal for the treatment of major muscle groups like the neck or lower back. It can also be used to relieve strain and treat injuries in your joints and tendons.

A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067. Learn more at amomentspeace.com or call (615) 224-0770.