All-clear Given After Bomb Threat at Murfreesboro Church

April 24, 2025 – The Murfreesboro Police Department has given the all-clear after responding to an online bomb threat Wednesday at New Vision Church on Thompson Lane. Authorities confirm that no explosive device was found following a thorough search by Murfreesboro Police and Fire Rescue teams.

A teenager has been detained in connection with the threat and is currently being questioned by investigators. Police have not released further details about the suspect.

The church was evacuated as a precaution earlier in the day, and first responders maintained a strong presence in the area while verifying the credibility of the threat. The Murfreesboro Police Department stressed that all threats of this nature are taken seriously.

Roads have since reopened and the area is now considered safe. Officials ask the public to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

