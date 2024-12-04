Alison Krauss & Union Station Announce First Tour in Ten Years

Twenty-seven-time Grammy winner Alison Krauss announced that Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas will embark on their first tour together in a decade next year. The Arcadia 2025 Tour will see the acclaimed group playing 73 dates across the United States and Canada in 2025. They are also set to release new music next year.

Krauss has also announced that legendary vocalist and guitarist Russell Moore has joined the ranks of Union Station. Best known as the frontman for chart-topping group IIIrd Tyme Out, Moore is the most awarded male vocalist in the history of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), with six total wins, and has guided his group to more than 50 industry honors including seven IBMA Vocal Group of the Year titles. He joins longtime Union Station members – Ron Block (banjo, guitar, vocals), Barry Bales (bass, vocals) and newly inducted Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Jerry Douglas (Dobro, lap steel, vocals).

“I’m so grateful to get to make music again with my comrades of 40 years,” says Alison Krauss. “They’ve always accomplished incredible work individually and have been constantly traveling because of it. We’re very inspired to experience this new exciting chapter in the band’s history.”

“To say I’m excited about recording and touring with Alison Krauss & Union Station would be a huge understatement,” adds Russell Moore. “After 40 years of playing music full-time and leading my own group for 34 years, this opportunity is among the few things at the top of the list that my music career has offered me. My hopes and desires are to fill this spot in AKUS with the same professionalism, precision, and thoughtfulness as other members who have held this position before me, and I’m looking forward to the ‘ride’!”

The 73-date tour, which features special guest Willie Watson, kicks off on Thursday, April 17th, in Louisville, KY, and stops in Nashville on August 22, 2025 at Ascend Amphitheater.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6th, with presales available from Wednesday, December 4th at 10AM local through Thursday, December 5th at 10PM local. Find tickets here.

