Alice Cooper and Judas Priest to Bring Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater

Rock legends Alice Cooper and Judas Priest will share the stage for a co-headlining tour across North America. The 22-city run kicks off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS, and stops in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 21st.

Judas Priest released their 19th studio album while Alice Cooper wraps up his “Too Close For Comfort” tour this summer, promoting his most recent “Road” album. Corrosion of Conformity will join as support on select dates.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 16 at 10AM local time with Artist Presales. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 18 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

