Alex Jackson’s Two Homers Lead sounds to 12-4 Victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was all about the long ball on Wednesday night as the Nashville Sounds (1-0) rode four home runs to a convincing 12-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds (0-1) at AutoZone Park. Alex Jackson had a pair of clouts while Abraham Toro cranked a game-changing grand slam.
The second game of the six-game set will be Thursday night. Janson Junk (4-4, 3.93) will get the ball for Nashville, with Memphis countering with southpaw Zack Thompson (1-3, 9.96). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. central time from AutoZone Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Abraham Toro’s third-inning grand slam was the third by the Sounds this season. Brian Navarreto hit one on April 12 vs. Norfolk and Patrick Dorrian hit one in the second game of a doubleheader in St. Paul on May 7. Toro’s slam was the third of his career and first since August 31, 2021, when he provided every run for Seattle in their 4-0 win over Houston.
- Alex Jackson picked up his second multi-homer game of the season, with the first coming on June 3. The Sounds did not have any multi-homer games entering June. The club now has seven in the last four weeks.
- Jackson has a hit in eight straight games dating back to June 10. Over the span, he’s batting a jaw-dropping .519 (14-for-27) with 12 runs, two doubles, four homers and nine RBI, good for an astounding 1.643 OPS.
- Brice Turang extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a knock in the third inning. He’s batting .320 (16-for-50) with 10 runs, five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI during the streak, which began on June 13.
- Clayton Andrews continued his superb season with two scoreless frames of relief. In 25 games for Nashville this season, the southpaw is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA (32.2 IP/6 ER) and 41 strikeouts.
Source: Nashville Sounds
