ALDI Unveils 2024 Holiday Advent Calendars

ALDI has released its highly anticipated 2024 lineup of advent calendars, featuring an impressive variety of themed countdowns that will make the holiday season even more magical. Set to hit stores on November 6th, this year’s collection offers something for everyone, from coffee lovers to Disney fans.

The diverse selection includes traditional chocolate calendars as well as unique specialty options. For beverage enthusiasts, Barissimo’s Coffee Advent Calendar promises 24 days of caffeinated joy. Disney fans can count down with an enchanting calendar featuring beloved characters, while Pokémon trainers have their own specially designed version.

Some standout offerings include:

A Harry Potter-themed calendar for wizarding world enthusiasts

A pet-friendly Dog Advent Calendar from Paw Being

Fisher-Price and Merry Moments calendars for the little ones

A luxurious Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar for sweet tooths

The charming Wine Village calendar for adult beverage connoisseurs

A whimsical Gingerbread House style advent calendar from Connoisseur Kings

Shoppers should note that quantities are limited, and these popular items typically sell out quickly. As with previous years, ALDI will not be restocking these seasonal calendars once they’re sold out, making early shopping essential for those hoping to secure their preferred countdown calendar.

Source: Aldi’s

