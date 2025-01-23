(January 13, 2025) –In cooperation with Bestway Sandwiches, Inc.,and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI Inc., (“ALDI”) recalls Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos in 31 states.

The affected product from Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is being recalled due to potential foreign material, metal.

Product Name – Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

Package Description – 20-oz. box

UPC Code – 4061459337471

Best By Dates – 07/03/25, 09/25/25

The affected product was sold at select ALDI stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

For any customers impacted by this recall or who would like additional information, call Bestway Foods Co. at (818) 361-1800 Ext. 110 for a refund or with any questions regarding the recall.ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall.

Source: Aldi

