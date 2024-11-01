Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Parlor to Open in Nashville

Tipsy Scoop, New York’s beloved boozy ice cream brand is coming to Music City in February 2025.

It will be opening in the Sentral Sobro Apartments at 516 Lea Ave in Nashville and will be serving up an exclusive Nashville flavor and signature favorites, such as Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel, Cake Batter Vodka Martini, and Mango Margarita Sorbet. Tennesseans and visitors can enjoy scoops, sundaes, cocktails, and more! As with all Tipsy Scoop barlours, non-boozy ice cream options will be available for those underage and not partaking.

They will share more details about the grand opening as the opening date gets closer.

Tipsy Scoop has partnered with Holston House Nashville (118 7th Ave N) to host monthly boozy ice cream classes in anticipation of the opening. Ice cream fans can learn how to make two boozy ice cream cocktails featuring Tipsy Scoop’s infused flavors, candy toppings, garnishes and local craft spirits while being able to learn more about the brand ahead of the upcoming opening of the permanent Nashville location.

There are two upcoming classes, November 15th and December 20th. Find more details here and here.

