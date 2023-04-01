Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey Wins Bronze Medal from International Wine and Spirits Competition

Silverbelly Whiskey, the premium spirit distilled exclusively for and hand-selected by Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson, has earned an impressive 89-point bronze medal by the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC). This is Silverbelly’s first major award.

Established in 1969, IWSC is one of the most respected international wine and spirits competitions, with a mission to champion the best spirits from around the world. IWSC spirits entries undergo a tightly structured and rigorous tasting process using the ‘double-blind’ method, meaning samples are tasted in pre-poured numbered glasses to ensure that judges never see a bottle. Each spirit is judged by a whole panel in sync, allowing for group discussions.

The spirits are scored on a number system and categorized into four levels: Gold Outstanding, Gold, Silver and “85+ Bronze,” which is a well-made spirit that provides an enjoyable drinking experience.

Silverbelly Whiskey is distilled in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co and DSP-KY-10. The “classic” (UPROXX) whiskey draws its name from the color of the country icon’s signature Stetson cowboy hat. To celebrate Jackson’s historic career, each batch of the spirit is chronologically named after his 35 career chart-topping hit songs, making each bottle a collector’s item for country music fans and a perfect addition to whiskey fans’ shelves at an affordable price (MSRP $39.99).

Silverbelly recently announced its third label release, named after Jackson’s fan-favorite song “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” which follows the first two successful batch releases “Here In The Real World” and “Wanted.” The new bottles are available for pre-order here and will begin shipping in April.