Alan Jackson Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

“The best songs are pieces of your life you’ve lived.” If Alan Jackson has learned there’s any sort of secret to the art of songwriting, that may be it. And it’s something he acknowledged earlier this week when he accepted the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) at the organization’s annual Nashville Songwriter Awards.

“When I walk out onstage every night to sing, I tell people I’m going to sing real country music – songs about life and love and heartache and drinkin’ and dancin’ and cryin’ and Mama and having a good time,” Jackson said on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium, eliciting an immediate wave of applause. “That’s what it’s always been about for me.”

The award – which has only been presented six times – recognizes “a lifetime of songwriting achievement” by “an individual whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook and who has inspired the careers of others.” “Everybody’s a fan and an admirer of his,” the Country Music Hall of Fame member said of Kristofferson, including himself among those who revere the award’s namesake.

“I’m a little overwhelmed,” Jackson admitted. “I’ve been very fortunate. I didn’t know anything about the music business or songwriting. I just came to town…learned a lot…had a lot of help,” he added, acknowledging those who helped him refine his craft and music, as well as the support and inspiration provided by people like his wife, Denise. “I’ve been so blessed – as my Mama used to say – every day.”

Jackson’s songwriting was showcased in a trio of performances featuring some of his earliest hits. Hailey Whitters – a co-writer on his 2021 release “The Older I Get” – offered up “Livin’ On Love” (a song Jackson said remains “one of my favorites, dear to my heart”). Lee Ann Womack – a frequent touring and duet partner – sang “Here in the Real World” (“I wish I could sing any of my songs like she does,” he mused), joined by next-generation talent from Jackson’s family – nephew Adam Wright and his wife, Shannon. And Josh Turner took on “Midnight in Montgomery,” Jackson’s ode to Hank Williams (“He picked a hard one. I can’t even half sing that one anymore it’s so high,” Jackson joked). “Three songs – three of my favorites,” the honoree noted.

Jackson’s songwriting – the foundation of a 35-year chart career that’s earned him membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry…nearly 40 ACM and CMA Awards, including three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors…the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years…and yielded 50 Top 10 hits, including 35 Number-Ones – will be on display as his “Last Call: One More for the Road” Tour continues this Saturday (September 28) in Fayetteville, Arkansas (with Womack)…and later this fall in Kansas City , Missouri (with Jon Pardi) and Salt Lake City, Utah (with Whitters), with more shows to follow in 2025.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email