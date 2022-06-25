Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson is proud to introduce Silverbelly Whiskey, a new premium spirit distilled exclusively for – and hand-selected by – the country superstar.

Silverbelly takes its name from Jackson’s signature cowboy hat – though many may think it’s white, the color is technically “silverbelly.” Every ounce of Silverbelly Whiskey – created in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10 – is crafted to be worthy of celebrating a career and countless memories for all to enjoy.

Available in 750ml bottles and 91 proof with 45.5% alc/vol., Silverbelly Whiskey is described as having an aroma of brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, honey, and a taste that’s sweet smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish. Silverbelly Whiskey is available now in stores across Tennessee (with other states soon to follow), and spirits-lovers across the country can find it online at silverbellywhiskey.com – pre-orders begin today.

Jackson’s storied career includes 35 chart-topping songs…multiple multi-platinum albums…Grammy, CMA, ACM and Billboard awards…and membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. To celebrate his iconic career, Silverbelly Whiskey’s batch numbers will reflect each of Jackson’s No. 1 hit songs as the years unfold, making each bottle an instant collector’s item. The first batch of Silverbelly Whiskey is named after Jackson’s first hit song, 1990’s “Here In The Real World.”

Jackson’s daughter – sommelier and best-selling author Mattie Jackson Selecman – notes, “Crafted in honor of classic, bourbon style whiskey, Silverbelly tips its hat to the spirit at the heart of this country. Its smooth texture and medium-light body make it perfect to sip neat at the end of a long day or to raise in a toast of celebration, mixed in your favorite Old Fashioned or Manhattan cocktail. With a subtle kiss of oak and traditional flavors of caramel, spiced apples, and toasty brown sugar, Silverbelly is as American as whiskey comes – a true taste of home.”

Jackson embarks on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour this weekend (Friday in Biloxi, MS and Saturday in Knoxville, TN). Silverbelly Whiskey is the presenting sponsor of Last Call: One More for the Road. Tickets and information for all shows are available at alanjackson.com/last-call-tour.