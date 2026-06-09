AJ Bond Distillery Unveils Flagship Tennessee Whiskey

AJ Bond Distillery announced the debut of its flagship brand, AJ Bond, marking Sazerac’s first entry into the Tennessee Whiskey category. More Eat & Drink News

Crafted by master distillers Allisa Henley and the late John Lunn, the inaugural release reflects a shared vision to evolve Tennessee whiskey higher through a balance of tradition and innovation.

Named for the bond between its creators, AJ Bond Tennessee Whiskey embodies a partnership that shaped both its origin and its process. In 2016, the two set out to create a new standard, drawing on decades of expertise to develop the distillery’s flagship expression. Crafted from a singular mashbill and produced through a distinctive dual-distillation process featuring both pot and column stills, each distillate is charcoal-mellowed, aged independently, and thoughtfully bonded together to deliver a balanced, elevated Tennessee whiskey.

“We wanted to raise expectations for what Tennessee whiskey can be,” said Allisa Henley. “Every decision behind this whiskey was driven by a commitment to quality and a belief that innovation and tradition can work hand in hand. By combining pot and column still distillation and bonding those components after aging, we have created a whiskey that sets a new standard for the category.”

AJ Bond Tennessee Whiskey is crafted in full accordance with the standards that define the category, underscoring a commitment to quality and authenticity at every stage. Charcoal mellowed using sugar maple charcoal created by the AJ Bond Distillery team, the process honors a tradition passed down to Allisa and John through generations of Tennessee whiskey makers. Its Tennessee provenance is further reinforced through locally sourced ingredients, including corn from Batey Farms, a two-century-old family-owned farm in Murfreesboro, and barrels made from Tennessee oak.

Bottled at 95 proof, AJ Bond Tennessee Whiskey delivers rich, layered flavors. On the nose, it opens with sweet notes of wedding cake and caramel corn, complemented by butterscotch and a subtle redwood undertone. The palate is complex, unfolding with baked apple and charred fruit, followed by marzipan, powdered cinnamon, and brandied cherry, with hints of cream soda and baking chocolate. The finish is long and evolving, marked by savory peppercorn and lingering notes of chestnut honey.

“AJ Bond Tennessee Whiskey is deeply personal,” said Henley. “John and I built this together over years of shared experience, and this whiskey carries forward his legacy. It’s a reflection of the respect we have for the process, the people who taught us, and the bond we will forever share.”

Honoring its roots, AJ Bond Tennessee Whiskey will first be released in Tennessee in June 2026 via Sazerac’s distributor network at a suggested retail price of $39.99 (750ml; local taxes and fees will vary), with broader U.S. distribution to select states to follow in late 2026. This release signals the beginning of the AJ Bond Distillery portfolio, which will introduce additional whiskeys in the years to come.

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