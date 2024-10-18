Murfreesboro Airport Serving as Drop-off Location for Hurricane Helene Relief Items

The airport terminal (1930 Memorial Blvd in Murfreesboro) is serving as a donation drop-off point for Hurricane Helene relief items.

Donations will be stored in a hangar for Angel Flight to collect and transport. Items can be dropped off until Monday, October 21, 2024 from 7am to 7pm.

The airport staff will be accepting items in the terminal lobby and can assist with coordinating larger deliveries if necessary. These flights, part of the ongoing hurricane relief effort, are coordinated through Angel Flight, a non-profit organization: https://angelflightsoars.org/

Please ensure all donated items are new or in like-new condition.

diapers of all sizes

baby formula (all types)

blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, air mattresses

jackets, socks

warm clothing of all sizes and gender

heavy-duty work gloves

large trash bags

small Coleman stoves, steno fuel, charcoal, lighter fluid, matches, lighters

raincoats

batteries, flashlights

bungee cords, zip ties, duct tape

pots, pans, cooking utensils, zip lock bags

lanterns, propane heaters

OTC medicine for adults and children

first aid kits

ropes, tarps

hammers, saws, brooms, shovels

Any other items that will help keep these folks warm, day and night, and assist in the clean-up.

