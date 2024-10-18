Murfreesboro Airport Serving as Drop-off Location for Hurricane Helene Relief Items

The airport terminal (1930 Memorial Blvd in Murfreesboro) is serving as a donation drop-off point for Hurricane Helene relief items.
Donations will be stored in a hangar for Angel Flight to collect and transport. Items can be dropped off until Monday, October 21, 2024 from 7am to 7pm.
The airport staff will be accepting items in the terminal lobby and can assist with coordinating larger deliveries if necessary. These flights, part of the ongoing hurricane relief effort, are coordinated through Angel Flight, a non-profit organization: https://angelflightsoars.org/
Please ensure all donated items are new or in like-new condition.
- diapers of all sizes
- baby formula (all types)
- blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, air mattresses
- jackets, socks
- warm clothing of all sizes and gender
- heavy-duty work gloves
- large trash bags
- small Coleman stoves, steno fuel, charcoal, lighter fluid, matches, lighters
- raincoats
- batteries, flashlights
- bungee cords, zip ties, duct tape
- pots, pans, cooking utensils, zip lock bags
- lanterns, propane heaters
- OTC medicine for adults and children
- first aid kits
- ropes, tarps
- hammers, saws, brooms, shovels
- Any other items that will help keep these folks warm, day and night, and assist in the clean-up.
