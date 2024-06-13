Air Quality Alert 6-13-2024

An air quality alert has been issued for today. Expect this to be a theme for the foreseeable future. See your weekend forecast.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-140700- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale- Smith-Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 159 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2024 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area.. until midnight CDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email