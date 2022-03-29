AgeWell Middle Tennessee, the area’s trusted resource and catalyst for solutions for older adults and family caregivers, announced its 2022 officers and board of directors.

The 2022 officers are:

Nancy Conway, Williamson, Inc., President

Lindsey Sexton, Tennessee State Trial Courts, Vice President

Brooke Coplon, Wiseman Ashworth Law Group, Secretary

Ed Cole, community volunteer, Treasurer

Christopher Puri, Bradley, LLC, Past President

The 2022 board members, in addition to the officers, are:

Jenn Block, Ph.D., Block Consulting

Caroline Chamberlain, community volunteer

Andrew Foley, naviHealth (Young Leaders Council board intern)

Rev. Dr. Richard Gentzler, ENCORE Ministry

Debra Gibbs, Ed.D., Belmont University

John Gonas, PhD, Belmont University

Vickie Harris, Community ConneXor

Cathy Hunt, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center

Charlotte McAnally, community volunteer

Sara McNally, HCA Healthcare

Mary Kate Mouser, Ascension

James Powers, M.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Betty Wilson, community volunteer

ABOUT AGEWELL MIDDLE TENNESSEE

AgeWell Middle Tennessee champions informed and positive aging, connects older adults and family caregivers with trusted information and community resources in 13 Middle Tennessee counties, and serves as a catalyst to address unmet needs. Founded as the Council on Aging of Greater Nashville in 1985, AgeWell is a thought leader, convener, catalyst and advocate for collaborative solutions to ensure we can all age well.