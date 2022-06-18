Lightning 100, Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the exciting return of Live On The Green on Labor Day Weekend, September 1-5, 2022. It’s been two years since fans have been able to attend the beloved festival in person at Nashville’s Public Square Park and this year’s event is a celebration of the community that helped save Lightning 100.

“In 2020, we turned to our Nashville listeners to help Save Our Airwaves,” said Lester Turner, President of Tuned in Broadcasting, Lightning 100 and the Executive Producer of Live On The Green. “We were humbled by the way the community stepped up to keep the music playing on Nashville’s Independent Radio. Today, on 615 day, Lightning 100 celebrates all things local, delivering on our commitment to serve our community – which includes presenting Live On The Green as a free multi-day festival again in 2022.”

The full lineup and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks but organizers are proud to announce the first four bands exclusively on 100.1FM.

Live on the Green remains free and open to the public in 2022. Fans can elevate the festival experience by purchasing five-day premium packages including Reserved Seating, Lightning 100 Lounge, or VIP Plaza. These upgrades will be available to purchase this Friday, June 17th at 10am on Liveonthegreen.com.