After 31 Years Jack’s Bar-B-Que Sells its Building on Broadway

After 31 years at 416A Broadway, Jack’s Bar-B-Que has officially sold its landmark Lower Broadway building to longtime neighbor and friend JesseLee Jones and his wife, Emily Ann Jones, owners of Robert’s Western World.

Founder Jack Cawthon is often credited with igniting the first wave of revitalization on Lower Broadway, and is said to have “opened the flood gates for neon.” Cawthon first opened a Broadway location in 1991 near Riverfront Park. In 1994, after being displaced by the construction of the Hard Rock Cafe, he relocated to 416A Broadway, where he helped shape the neon-lit character of Lower Broadway we know today.

Interestingly, the buildings at 416A and 416B were once connected by large archways. This sale reunites the properties into one historic Broadway address. Jack’s smokers and the iconic flying pig sign will be relocated. The decision to sell followed friendly conversations with the Joneses regarding Robert’s planned revitalization and third-floor expansion, which has been paused in order to pursue this meaningful opportunity.

Robert’s Western World is fiercely committed to preserving the beloved honky tonk’s history, character, and legacy, and will share renderings of the updated space in the coming months. Robert’s will also continue its relationship with Jack’s as the preferred caterer for private events. Fans can expect a new collaborative item on the RWW Honky Tonk Grill menu featuring Jack’s signature brisket.

“Emily and I are incredibly grateful to Jack for his vision and tenacity,” says JesseLee Jones. “He paved the way for so many of us on Lower Broadway. We’re honored he entrusted us with this legacy, and we’re excited to reunite 416A and 416B into something truly historic for Nashville and for Robert’s,” he adds. “There’s work ahead, but we’re committed to preserving the music and traditions that made this city Music City.” “I couldn’t think of a better historic Broadway institution to entrust with the building,” Cawthon adds. “I’m excited to see what Robert’s will do with an expansion. The building will remain in good hands.”

With the sale, Jack’s Bar-B-Que will focus on expanding its other two locations, Charlotte Avenue in Midtown and West Trinity Lane. “Our Charlotte store will now serve as our Downtown location, with the added benefit of free parking,” says Cawthon. “We’re also excited to refocus on catering; we were one of Nashville’s largest caterers in the 1980s, and we see big potential in that market again.”

Cawthon expressed deep gratitude to loyal customers and employees who supported Jack’s on Broadway for over three decades. All current staff will be offered positions at the other locations or severance packages.

The Joneses would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to Hawkins Hogan, PLC for their expert legal guidance and support throughout the transaction. Robert’s Western World is proud to be one of the firm’s longest-standing clients, and this milestone would not have been possible without their trusted counsel.

