After 15 Years, Mike Wolfe’s Antique Archaeology Store in Nashville Will Close

Mike Wolfe of “American Pickers” opened his retail store, Antique Archaeology, in 2011 at the Marathon Village in Nashville.
On social media, Wolfe announced the store will close on April 27th. Stating, “Well, Nashville… it’s time. After nearly 15 amazing years, we’ve made the tough decision to close the doors of our Antique Archaeology store here in Music City. This place has meant the world to me — not just the brick and mortar, but the people. The community. The visitors from all over the world who came through those doors, shared their stories, and reminded me every day why I started this journey in the first place.”
