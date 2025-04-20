After 15 Years, Mike Wolfe’s Antique Archaeology Store in Nashville Will Close

Mike Wolfe of “American Pickers” opened his retail store, Antique Archaeology, in 2011 at the Marathon Village in Nashville.

On social media, Wolfe announced the store will close on April 27th. Stating, “Well, Nashville… it’s time. After nearly 15 amazing years, we’ve made the tough decision to close the doors of our Antique Archaeology store here in Music City. This place has meant the world to me — not just the brick and mortar, but the people. The community. The visitors from all over the world who came through those doors, shared their stories, and reminded me every day why I started this journey in the first place.”

He continued, “I’ve been so proud to be a part of this neighborhood, this city, and this chapter of life. But sometimes, even when something is good, you have to pause and ask yourself where your time is going — and where your heart is calling you next.”

Wolfe also stated he plans to focus on his family, and the store in Iowa will continue to operate. On April 26, Wolfe will be at the Nashville store from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for a final goodbye to shoppers.

Antique Archaeology is located at 1300 Clinton Street, Nashville.

