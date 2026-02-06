African American Cultural Celebration Set For Feb. 26 At Bradley Academy

Bradley Academy, in partnership with Patterson Park, is inviting the community to its annual African American Cultural Celebration later this month in Murfreesboro.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. This year’s theme, Legacy and Light: Inspiring Tomorrow Through Art, highlights creativity, culture, and heritage through student showcases, art exhibits, live music, local history displays, and performances by students and community partners.

Performances will include the Bradley Choir, Scales Steel De Boro, Bradley ESP, and the Bradley Theater Group. Student artwork from Hobgood, Bradley, Reeves-Rogers, John Pittard, and Mitchell-Neilson will also be featured throughout the evening.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email