From HITT training to zumba to pilates and everything in between, figuring out what type of exercise routine is best for you can be overwhelming. While you will find lots of opinions online regarding what type of exercise is ideal, one opinion is pretty consistent across the health and fitness industry – aerobic exercise is important and should be incorporated into your workout.

What is Aerobic Exercise?

Aerobic exercise is all about getting your heart pumping and maximizing the amount of oxygen in your blood.

Did you know? The word “aerobic” means “with oxygen,” which means that breathing controls the amount of oxygen that can make it to the muscles to help them burn fuel and move.



Aerobic exercise are exercises you can do for an extended period of time at a moderate level of intensity. A few examples of aerobic exercise including walking, jogging, swimming, dancing, rowing.

Why You Should Do Aerobic Exercise

There are a wide range of benefits of aerobic exercise. Here are a few benefits provided by the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic:

Improves cardiovascular conditioning.

Decreases risk of heart disease.

Lowers blood pressure.

Increases HDL or “good” cholesterol.

Helps to better control blood sugar.

Assists in weight management and/or weight loss.

Improves lung function.

Decreases resting heart rate

Increase your stamina, fitness and strength

Boost your mood

Helps you stay active and independent as you age



Remember: talk with your physician before you start an exercise program.

Finding Success With Aerobic Exercise

The best way to succeed with aerobic exercise is to find activities that you enjoy and to continually change it up so you’re never bored with your aerobic activity.

At Murfreesboro Athletic Club, you can walk, run or row your way to fitness! You’ll find aerobic exercise machines and group classes to help you get started in your aerobic journey.

Machines, like treadmills, ellipticals, stair steppers and cross trainers are a great way to workout as you can exercise at your own pace and when you feel comfortable, you can challenge yourself by increasing the intensity at intervals that you are comfortable with.

You can also incorporate group classes into your routine. Group classes are a great way to hold yourself accountable and to connect with others while working out. Murfreesboro Athletic Club offers group classes like Cycling, Body Pump, Zumba and Silver Sneakers.

Get Aerobic at Murfreesboro Athletic Club

Join Murfreesboro Athletic Club to discover a healthier you. With flexible membership options that include access to fitness equipment and group classes, Murfreesboro Athletic Club is the place to find everything you need to get and stay fit and healthy. Sign up online or call (615) 599-5544 to learn more.

Murfreesboro Athletic Club

710 Memorial Blvd Ste 120

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 396-0999

https://murfreesboroathleticclub.com/