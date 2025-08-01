Adventure Science Center to Host Be Like Blippi Week

Adventure Science Center is thrilled to announce Be Like Blippi Week, a celebration of curiosity, play, and hands-on discovery inspired by global children’s sensation Blippi.

The excitement begins Wednesday, August 27, when Blippi will appear in person at Adventure Science Center. Unfortunately, tickets to meet Blippi sold out but you can still enjoy the activities.

From August 28 through September 1, the entire science center will be transformed into a Blippified pop-up experience, inviting children and families to engage in Blippi’s five core pillars: Move, Play, Dress, Explore, and Learn. This limited-time experience is included with general admission.

Families can expect:

Interactive photo ops

A brand-new Dino Dig, celebrating Blippi’s beloved excavator song

Themed stations for dress-up, active play, and hands-on learning

Blippi’s Chill Out Zone for quiet breaks

“Blippi encourages kids to explore their world with energy, imagination, and wonder—values that align perfectly with our mission,” said Leah Melber, CEO at Adventure Science Center. “We’re excited to bring this world to life in a way that’s fun, educational, and totally unforgettable.”

Find more information at adventuresci.org.

