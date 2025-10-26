Adventure Science Center to Host 80th Birthday Bash

For 80 years, Adventure Science Center has brought science and adventure to families in Middle Tennessee.

On October 31st, they will celebrate their 80th birthday with a bash packed with hands-on activities inspired by 1945—the year they first opened their doors. Hours of operation on Saturday will be 9 am – 5 pm. Find tickets here.

Activities include:

Time Capsule Throwback

Step into 1945! We’ve been digging in the archives and can’t wait for you to see what we found.

UV + SPF Exploration

See the science behind sunscreen! Experiment with UV light to discover how SPF keeps your skin safe from the sun.

Polymer Power

Meet sodium polyacrylate—the “super soaker” material behind everything from diapers to kitty litter! Dive into polymer science and its surprising origins.

M&M Fireworks

Watch colors burst as you explore candy dyes and how the iconic M&M has changed since our opening year.

DIY Silly Putty

Accidents can lead to awesome! Make your own Silly Putty and learn how one WWII experiment (trying to create synthetic rubber) turned into a toy-box legend.

Slinky Science

From a shipyard stumble to a toy sensation—discover the twisty physics of the Slinky.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email