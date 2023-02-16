Actress Raquel Welch has Died

Actress Raquel Welch, known for her roles in “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.”, has died, reported CNN.

Welch was 82.

Her manager confirmed her death on Wednesday in Los Angeles after a short illness.

Welch is credited with 70 film and television appearances including an Elvis Presley movie -“Roustabout.”

In the 90s she appeared in “Seinfeld,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Legally Blonde” with Reese Witherspoon.

Welch is survived by two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch, according to her manager’s statement to CNN.

Witherspoon shared on Twitter, “So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. Sending love to her family and her many fans.”

The Muppets shared, “We’ll never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite guests on The Muppet Show. From dancing with a giant spider, to inspiring ” href=”https://twitter.com/FozzieBear”>@FozzieBear, and duetting with @MissPiggy, Raquel could do it all!”