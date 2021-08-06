MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations detectives have obtained warrants, including one for second-degree murder for a suspect in the 2019 homicide of 21-year-old Marquis Turner of Illinois.

Khaleel Smith, 28, is currently in federal custody at a penitentiary in Georgia. MPD detectives are hoping to serve him with warrants for second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon soon.

According to detectives, Smith fired shots from inside a vehicle with the window rolled up after a large party at a nearby lounge on Halls Hill Pike. Turner was shot as he walked on a sidewalk near Journey Dr. He died at the hospital.

Once the warrants are served and Smith is released from federal custody, he is expected to be extradited to Tennessee to face charges.

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED September 9, 2019

VICTIM’S IDENTITY RELEASED IN WEEKEND HOMICIDE

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Sunday morning’s fatal shooting on Halls Hill Pike has been identified as Marquis Turner, 21, who was visiting from Illinois.

Detectives continue to search for possible suspects and are still trying to determine a motive.

Anyone who may have information that could be helpful to investigators is urged to call Det. James Abbott at (629) 201-5523 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED September 8, 2019

POLICE SEEK SUSPECT(S) IN OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is dead, and police are looking for the suspect, after responding to shooting near the city-county line early Sunday morning.

A male victim was taken to the hospital by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are currently trying to determine his identity.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 2400 block of Halls Hill Pike around 1:11 a.m. to assist deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office with a shots fired call and to help disperse a large crowd. It was later determined the shooting victim was located near the corner of Halls Hill Pike and Journey Dr., within city limits so, Murfreesboro Police took over the crime scene.

Detectives interviewed several possible witnesses, but at this time, no suspect information is available.

Investigators urge anyone else who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting and saw what occurred or could help identify the shooter to call Det. James Abbott at (629) 201-5523 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.