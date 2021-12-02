Freehold Communities, one of the nations’ most vibrant and forward-looking developers of masterplanned communities, announced it has formed a partnership with Del Webb for the development of Southern Harmony, a new Active Adult Community on 522 acres of land in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Freehold Communities purchased the Burgess family farm from the Burgess Family for the creation of Southern Harmony. Demand for an age-restricted masterplan designed for 55+ residents would be advantageous for the area and Freehold Communities began discussions with Del Webb, a premier active-adult community developer. Freehold Communities and Del Webb will apply their strengths in developing community infrastructure and building high-quality homes to carry out the vision for Southern Harmony.

Del Webb, a national brand of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM), is the nation’s leading builder of homes for 55+ buyers and expects to break ground on the first phase of Southern Harmony by the end of 2021. The community is on Highway 96 in Murfreesboro, less than 40 miles from Nashville, and is planned to include approximately 1,100 homes, an array of recreational amenities and acres of open space.

“The Burgess family has been the steward of this beautiful Middle Tennessee farmland for generations, and it has been a pleasure working with the County to develop a plan that will allow many more families to enjoy the property for years to come,” said Thomas C. (“Casey”) Tischer Jr., a co-founder of Freehold Communities. “Mr. and Mrs. Burgess can take great pride in the fact that this land is now in the hands of one of the leading homebuilders in the United States and that it will soon become a premier Del Webb community.”

The first homes at Southern Harmony are expected to begin selling in early 2023.

“We are thrilled to partner with Freehold Communities on Southern Harmony where we will introduce the Del Webb brand to Rutherford County,” said Melanie Hemingway, vice president of sales for PulteGroup. “This is a beautiful part of Middle Tennessee, with so much rural charm, yet only a 45-minute drive from Nashville. We expect to attract buyers looking for the active lifestyle defined by every Del Webb community but wanting access to all Nashville has to offer.”

At Southern Harmony, Del Webb will debut a new generation of one-story floorplans to the Tennessee 55+ market. The outdoor amenities will be heavily focused on tennis, pickleball, walk/run trails and swimming pools. An open-concept clubhouse will be anchored by a great room in the center of the building that leads to a large patio and event lawn with fire feature. Flanking the great room will be a fully equipped fitness and aerobic wing that includes an indoor pool for year-round lap swimming and programmed water classes. Southern Harmony will feature both an indoor and outdoor pool, which will be desirable to residents due to the seasonal climate in Tennessee. The other wing of the clubhouse will include a dividable multi-purpose room for club activities, meetings, and social gatherings throughout the year.

An interest list for Southern Harmony is now forming at www.DelWebb.com/SouthernHarmony.

About Freehold Communities

Freehold Communities, headquartered in Boston, MA, is currently developing approximately 15,000 residential units within mixed-use and master-planned communities in Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, California, and Virginia. Freehold creates Vital CommunitiesÒ that embrace healthy living, engagement, connectivity, stewardship and distinctive home design.

As it evaluates opportunities, the company focuses on the right planning, the right properties and the right partners. Beginning with comprehensive research to gain insight into the unique needs, trends and preferences in the local market, Freehold carefully considers each property to determine how to best maintain its beauty and character to create a Vital CommunityÒ by partnering with quality, creative builders who share Freehold’s philosophy of offering niche solutions and unique, timeless designs. To learn more, visit FreeholdCommunities.com.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit DelWebb.com.