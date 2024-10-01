ACM Lifting Lives Raises $220,000 to Fund Music Therapy Programs and More

ACM Lifting Lives®, the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music, made an unforgettable mark during the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors, not only spotlighting the organization’s mission alongside other charitable efforts within the Country Music community, but also raising a staggering $220,000 in the process.

One of the biggest highlights from the star-studded evening took place before performances even began, with Storme Warren hitting the Ryman stage to host a live auction of two Gibson guitars, donated by Gibson Gives and autographed by show performers and honorees. With all proceeds from the auction directly benefiting ACM Lifting Lives, Garth Brooks bid $70,000 to become the proud owner of a 2022 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, a stunning six-string which was made even more special with a signature from this year’s Icon Award recipient and Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood. The second guitar of the night went to Live Nation’s Brian O’Connell, who, after a playful bidding war with Brooks, won a 2022 Gibson Les Paul Bourbon Burst with his $50,000 bid.

Adding to the memorable moments of the night, Luke Bryan was honored with this year’s Lifting Lives Award, recognizing the Georgia native’s impressive philanthropic efforts, including his lauded Farm Tour, which has awarded more than 80 scholarships and raised enough money to, along with sponsors, donate more than 8 million meals since 2009. Longtime friend, Jason Aldean, presented the thoughtful award after putting his own spin on Bryan’s hit song, “Someone Else Calling You Baby.”

In addition, Scott & Sandi Borchetta’s Music Has Value Fund recently pledged $100,000 to support ACM Lifting Lives’ 2024-2025 grant cycle, adding a key focus on music and memory care throughout the recent application window – done in honor of the late Glen Campbell, whose musical legacy is celebrated on The Big Machine release GLEN CAMPBELL DUETS: GHOST ON THE CANVAS SESSIONS. Spotlighting this monumental donation and efforts around this year’s ACM Lifting Lives grant cycle, Big Machine Records’ Jackson Dean performed a soulful rendition of the Glen Cambell hit, “Strong.”

The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors premiered Tuesday night (9.24) on Merit Street, marking the special’s first appearance on the network. Merit Street will re-air the 17th ACM Honors numerous times in the coming week. Fans can find the schedule and learn how to tune-in by visiting www.meritstreetmedia.com.

