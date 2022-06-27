Story by Metro Police

A months-long investigation into the June 2021 fentanyl overdose death of Stacy Lee Henson, 44, has resulted in the indictment of accused drug seller Blake Warrick, 21, on a charge of second-degree murder.

Narcotics detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit of the Specialized Investigations Division arrested Warrick on the indictment Wednesday afternoon at his Owendale Drive home and then executed a search warrant at the residence. Recovered during the search were 200 fentanyl pills, a semi-automatic pistol, and $67,100 cash. Additional charges of possession of fentanyl for resale and felony gun possession were placed against Warrick Wednesday evening. His total bond is set at $210,000.

Henson, of LaVergne, died after being involved in a minor single-vehicle crash on Owendale Drive, near Warrick’s residence, on the evening of June 5, 2021. It was subsequently determined that Henson had ingested fentanyl prior to the crash. Investigation into Henson’s overdose death by Detective Derek Moore alleges that Henson had driven to Warrick’s home and bought two pills that contained fentanyl.

Dangerous fentanyl, which is responsible for an increasing number of overdose deaths, has been found combined with street drugs. A tiny amount of fentanyl can kill. Detectives in the Neighborhood Safety Unit attempt to identify the sellers/providers of fentanyl-laced substances in overdose death cases and prosecute them.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.

MORE CRIME NEWS