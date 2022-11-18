Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Fall to the Titans

Final:
Titans- 27
Packers- 17
The Titans (7-3) took down the Packers (4-7) on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field.
Ryan Tannehill looked healthy after coming back from his ankle injury. He threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry threw a touchdown of his own and rushed for another. Dontrell Hilliard caught one and Austin Hooper finished the night with two touchdown receptions.
GOT ‘EM 😏
📺: Watch #TENvsGB on @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/z5qqQI9eU9
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 18, 2022
The defense did not force any turnovers and only had one sack but they still managed to keep Aaron Rodgers under control. The Packers did not score a single point in the fourth quarter.
- Other TN Titans News: Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Friday Morning
Mike Vrabel’s team will have this coming Sunday (11/20) off and their next game will be against the Bengals (5-4) on Sunday, November 27th at 12 PM. This will be the first time they have played the Bengals since Cinncinnati eliminated the Titans in the playoffs last season.