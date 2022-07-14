Aaron Lewis Announced as Headliner for Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday Concert at Music City Grand Prix

Wesley Mortgage, LLC, will celebrate its multi-year title sponsorship of Freedom Friday for the Aug. 5-7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix with MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer Aaron Lewis headlining a stellar multi-performer concert lineup at the Nissan Stadium campus.

The Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage on Friday, Aug. 5, will have four musical performers in all with Deana Carter, Abby Anderson and Jackson Dean joining Lewis to provide an outstanding evening of country music entertainment.

The concert is included for Friday individual and three-day ticket holders and begins at 7 p.m. CT at the ZYN Main Stage located in the Fan Zone on the Nissan Stadium campus. In addition to the musical acts, there will be several tributes to military and first responders as part of the concert event.

Wesley Financial sponsored Freedom Friday at last year’s inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the title sponsorship will now shift to Wesley Mortgage as part of the multi-year agreement.

Wesley Mortgage, LLC, the exclusive mortgage provider of the Tennessee Titans, offers conventional, non-QM and Jumbo loan products, and is expected to obtain its VA and FHA Title II in the very near future. The company utilizes configurable technologies to capture employment, deposit and other verifications necessary in the mortgage approval process, allowing for faster approval turn times than traditional lenders. In addition to Tennessee, Wesley Mortgage is currently licensed in Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas with plans to expand to all 50 states.

“The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is quickly becoming an established Nashville tradition,” said Steve Medes, president of Wesley Mortgage. “We appreciate the opportunity to attach our company to such a great event. We look forward to celebrating Freedom Friday and a great weekend of racing.”

Lewis’ latest album FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS (The Valory Music Co.) was the No. 1-selling Country album upon its release earlier this year based on physical sales and digital downloads. The project featured the hit lead single “Am I The Only One,” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, marking his highest debut as a solo Country artist. It is only the ninth time since 1958 to debut in this position, joining Taylor Swift’s “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” and Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted on You.” Click here for an image of Lewis. Photo credit: Eric England.

Carter, singer, songwriter and now CEO of her own record label, has continued to shine since the 1996 release of her multi-platinum international debut, Did I Shave My Legs For This? As a songwriter, she is well known for the 2011 chart topper, “You & Tequila,” that was co-written with Matraca Berg and recorded by Kenny Chesney. It was nominated for CMA and ACM Song of the Year and also earned two Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year.

Anderson, named to several country music artists to watch lists, released her debut EP, I’M GOOD, in 2018 and has accrued 100 million streams since. Her debut album, “Sugar Spice,” will be released July 15 while the single “Bad Posture,” is currently available.

Dean released his debut album, GREENBROKE, in March on Big Machine Records. Having been featured on Netflix’s The Ice Road soundtrack and Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, his swampy “Don’t Come Lookin’” has crested the Top 15 at Country radio after debuting as the highest chart entry for an artist’s first single since 2015. This summer, the Odenton, Maryland-raised singer/songwriter joins Brooks & Dunn and Lee Brice on select dates.

The concert is one of several highlights of Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday, which will honor members of the military, police, fire, first responders and frontline heroes on the opening day of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s three-day festival of motorsports and music in downtown Nashville.

The day also will include a 160th Special Ops Aviation Regiment landing and a pre-concert flyover by the 101stAirborne Division.

Wesley Mortgage also is bringing a great new addition to the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Fan Zone with a Ferris Wheel serving as a focal point of the area. All rides on the Ferris Wheel will be free, compliments of Wesley Mortgage.

All active and retired military members as well as first responders (law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs and frontline medical workers) are eligible to receive free admission for up to four (4) general admission tickets for a full day of racing from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with the tribute concert. Eligible fans can use a Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday voucher with a QR code or link HERE to fill out their information. Each email address can only be used once.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and Wesley Mortgage are partnering with SuperTalk 99.7 WTN to promote Freedom Friday by honoring our active military and veterans and driving awareness of their needs and accomplishments.

“Cumulus Nashville is thrilled to be part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix,” said Allison Warren, Vice President & Market Manager for Cumulus Nashville. “It’s a unique, one-of-a-kind experience that is a perfect mix of musical performances, festivities and INDYCAR racing sure to delight music and race fans.”

Friday single-day tickets begin as low as $39 for general admission and $49 for reserved grandstand and both provide admission to the on-track activity as well as the concert.

In addition to the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage, superstar Tim McGraw will perform Saturday, Aug. 6, and a live Grand Ole Prix show will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, with headliners Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce alongside Midland and Callista Clark.

Three-day tickets and premium packages are available and provide the best value for all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and concerts each night. Three-day tickets begin as low as $129 for general admission and $209 and $219 for reserved grandstand. Visit www. musiccitygp.com/tickets for more ticket information or to purchase now.