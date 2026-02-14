AAA Warns of Higher Crash Risks This Valentine’s Day

AAA urges Tennessee drivers to keep safety at the heart of their Valentine’s Day plans. As more couples go out for romantic dinners, parties, and late-night outings, officials expect an increase in dangerous driving behaviors.

“A Saturday holiday is likely to bring heavier traffic, more celebrations, and a higher risk of impaired and distracted driving,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA, The Auto Club Group. “If your evening includes drinks or you know the night will be busy and distracting, plan your ride ahead of time. A little preparation goes a long way in protecting the people you care about.”

Distractions Expected to Rise on Valentine’s Night

From last-minute dinner reservations to crowded parking lots and unfamiliar destinations, Valentine’s Day often creates the perfect storm for distracted driving. According to NHTSA, more than 3,000 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in 2023. Even a quick glance at a phone to check a message or confirm a reservation can lead to a serious or fatal crash.

AAA encourages drivers to:

Program the GPS before leaving

Ask a passenger to help with directions

Slow down in busy areas

Silence notifications

Pull over safely if you need to send a message

Saturday Celebrations Likely to Increase Impaired Driving

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday, alcohol consumption is expected to rise as more couples head out for dinners, parties, and late‑night celebrations. Weekend holidays historically see higher rates of impaired driving, and AAA warns that getting behind the wheel after drinking can turn a romantic evening into a costly and dangerous mistake.

A DUI arrest in Tennessee can exceed $10,000 in fines, legal fees, and increased insurance premiums. The far greater cost is the potential for a preventable fatal crash. National data shows that 34 people die in drunk driving crashes every day. That’s one person every 42 minutes.

AAA says to plan ahead:

Designate a sober driver

Use rideshare or taxis

Consider staying overnight if alcohol is part of your plans

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ like making sure everyone gets home safely,” added Cooper. “A safe ride home ensures your night ends on a high note.”

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email