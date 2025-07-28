AAA Tips to Protect People, Pets and Vehicles from Extreme Heat

As a heatwave moves across the U.S., AAA reminds drivers to take a few simple steps to stay safe and protect their vehicles. High temperatures can lead to risks like heatstroke or vehicle issues, so it’s important to be prepared and stay cautious while on the road.

“Heatwaves significantly increase the risks we face on and off the road,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Children and pets are especially vulnerable to heat inside vehicles, while excessive temperatures can wreak havoc on cars. Many of these dangers are preventable, but only with proactive safety measures.”

The Risks to People and Pets:

A parked car’s interior can soar to deadly temperatures in minutes—even with the windows slightly open.

Even on mild days—just 70°F outside—a car’s interior can reach dangerous levels.

Since 1998, over 1,000 children have tragically lost their lives to vehicular heatstroke, according to NoHeatStroke.org. Each year, an average of 37 children die in overheated cars—a devastating yet entirely preventable loss.

Drivers Beware: Heat Takes a Toll on Vehicles, Too

High temperatures don’t just endanger people and pets—they can also cause serious damage to vehicles. AAA highlights these potential issues:

Battery Failure: Heat accelerates chemical reactions, shortening battery life and risking sudden failure.

Heat accelerates chemical reactions, shortening battery life and risking sudden failure. Tire Blowouts: Pavement temperatures upwards of 150°F can lead to weakened tires and dangerous blowouts.

Pavement temperatures upwards of 150°F can lead to weakened tires and dangerous blowouts. Engine Overheating: Excessive heat strains the cooling system, leading to overheating and potential engine damage.

Excessive heat strains the cooling system, leading to overheating and potential engine damage. Fluid Breakdown: Vital fluids such as oil and coolant degrade more quickly, reducing performance and increasing wear on key components.

“Many drivers underestimate the toll heat takes on vehicles,” said Milani. “Staying ahead of maintenance is critical to preventing breakdowns and costly repairs.”

Safety Tips for Drivers

AAA recommends the following steps to help avoid heat-related dangers:

For People and Pets:

Never leave a child or pet alone in a parked vehicle, even for a minute.

Always check the back seat before locking your car.

Place an essential item, like a phone or purse, in the back seat as a reminder.

Call 911 immediately if you see a child or pet alone in a hot car.

Tennesseans can stop by their local AAA branch to pick up a free “Baby in the Back” hangtag while supplies last. To find your local branch, visit: AAA.com/branches.

For Vehicles:

Test your car battery regularly, particularly if it’s over three years old.

Inspect tires for cracks, uneven wear, and proper inflation.

Flush and refill your coolant as per the manufacturer’s recommendations, and check hoses and belts for wear.

Monitor engine oil, coolant, and other fluid levels frequently during extreme heat.

Park in shaded areas and use sunshades to keep your car cooler when possible.

“By taking these precautions, drivers can safeguard both the people and vehicles that matter most,” Milani said.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

