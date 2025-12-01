AAA: Secure Your Tree Before Driving It Home

As families head out to buy a freshly cut Christmas tree, AAA urges drivers to take extra care when transporting it home. An improperly secured tree isn’t just a threat to your vehicle; it’s a hazard to everyone on the road.

“Nothing will ruin your holiday spirit faster than watching your Christmas tree bounce down the highway,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA– The Auto Club Group. “AAA encourages drivers to treat tree transport as seriously as any other cargo. When you go to the lot, ensure you bring the necessary equipment to secure your tree. A few extra minutes of preparation can ensure your holiday starts safely and your tree arrives intact.”

Road Debris: A Growing Hazard

In a previous AAA study, nearly one in five Christmas tree buyers reported that their tree fell off or out of their vehicle during transport. Loose trees can scratch paint, tear door seals, distort window frames, or fly off and cause crashes.

According to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research, road debris causes 200,000 crashes annually, resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths. A significant portion of this debris includes improperly secured items, like Christmas trees, that fall from vehicles and become dangerous projectiles.

Tips for Safe Tree Transport

Plan Ahead : Bring strong rope or ratchet straps, an old blanket, and gloves.

: Bring strong rope or ratchet straps, an old blanket, and gloves. Wrap It Up : Ask the tree lot to wrap the tree in netting to reduce wind resistance.

: Ask the tree lot to wrap the tree in netting to reduce wind resistance. Protect Your Vehicle : Use a blanket to prevent scratches and damage to the roof.

: Use a blanket to prevent scratches and damage to the roof. Trunk First : Load the tree with the trunk facing forward to minimize wind damage.

: Load the tree with the trunk facing forward to minimize wind damage. Secure It Tightly : Tie the tree at multiple points – top, middle, and bottom – with sturdy rope or straps.

: Tie the tree at multiple points – top, middle, and bottom – with sturdy rope or straps. Check Before You Drive: Tug on the tree to ensure it’s secure and won’t shift during transit.

