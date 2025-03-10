A Touch of Paris Heading to The Avenue

Paris Baguette Bakery Café will be bringing a slice of Paris, by way of Korea, to The Avenue in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The restaurant will be located in the former Sweet Cici’s location at 3230 Memorial Boulevard.

The bakery was originally founded in Seoul, South Korea in 1988, according to Eater Nashville. It eventually became the “Starbucks of Korea.” The first franchise was opened in the United States in 2005 in Los Angeles. There are currently more than 150 locations in the United States and more than 4,000 around the world. It is being brought to Middle Tennessee by sisters Hanna Chen and Kate Lee. They opened the first one in Nashville in 2024.

The pair grew up going to Paris Baguette as children in Korea, and they decided they wanted to bring the sweet delights to their current home in Tennessee.

Blending French and Asian cuisine, with a dash of American flavors, Paris Baguette offers everything from sandwiches and coffee to cakes and donuts. What they are especially known for is their elegant French-style cakes and fusion pastries, including fruit tarts, flaky feuillete au chocolat, croissants, almond pastry, flavored cream breads, and sugar-coated mochi donuts.

Like Starbucks, they carry a variety of coffee and tea drinks both hot and iced, as well as an assortment of frappes. They make Macchiatos, Lattes, and cold brew coffee, hot chocolate, chai and matcha.

Anyone looking for a fancy cake for a special occasion is sure to find the perfect one here. They have everything from chocolate salted caramel cake to blueberry chiffon cake to New York Cheesecake. And for those who do not want a whole cake, they sell individual pieces.

Don’t have a sweet tooth? No problem, Paris Baguette also has a large selection of savories. There are puff pastries filled with Quiche Lorraine, Pepperoni Pizzetta, Smoked Sausage Bread, and Crab Croquettes, among other things. Breakfast options include stuffed croissants and stuffed rolls.

Sandwiches are made on either their signature baguettes, sourdough or wheat bread. They even have comfort sandwiches like a good old Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap and a grilled cheese sandwich.

Grab and go foods include Lemon Pound Cake, Strawberry Banana Roll Cake, Mini Cheese Cakes, and much more.

For those who become addicted to the yummies, they have a rewards program, which includes free drinks and free pastries.

“[W]e are growing rapidly,” says their website, “with a projected 1,000 locations by 2030. At Paris Baguette, our vision is to re-establish the bakery café as the heart of the community…[by serving] expertly crafted baked and brewed goods to our guests made with the highest quality ingredients…by our skilled … bakers, and baristas. Guests can taste the difference in our pastries, cakes, and breads that are made fresh on-site at each café while enjoying a warm and welcoming bakery café experience that delivers joy to everyone.”

