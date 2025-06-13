A Taste of Summer: Refreshing Southern Recipes with Southern City Flavors

When the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, it’s time to savor the flavors of summer. From backyard barbecues to porch-side sipping, the season calls for light, vibrant dishes that highlight fresh ingredients and simple pleasures.

Southern City Flavors brings summer to life from sweet jams to bold BBQ sauces. Whether you’re planning a sunny get-together or just looking for a fresh take on a weeknight dinner, now’s the time to get creative in the kitchen.

Quick Highlights for Summer Cooking:

Discover simple, seasonal recipes using jams, BBQ sauces, and syrups.

Add Southern charm to summer with fruit glazes, cocktail pairings, and bold grilled dishes.

Enjoy handcrafted products made with care in Lebanon, TN, by a passionate family business.

Jam-Packed Summer Flavor: Sweet Recipes with a Twist

Southern City Flavors’ jams and jellies are the perfect way to bring bold, fruity flavor to your favorite summer dishes. Try one of these creative glaze ideas using their best-selling jams:

Peach Jam Glaze for Chicken : Mix Peach Jam with a splash of balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Brush over grilled chicken in the final minutes for a sweet, savory finish.

Raspberry Jalapeño Jam Glaze for Pork Chops : Combine Raspberry Jalapeño Jelly with Dijon mustard and garlic. Simmer slightly, then brush on grilled pork chops for a tangy kick.

Strawberry Jam Glaze for Grilled Shrimp : Whisk Strawberry Jam with lime juice and a touch of soy sauce. Toss over shrimp skewers just before serving.

Garden-Fresh Southern Sides

Keep things light and flavorful with sides that bring bold flavor:

Pickled Okra Pasta Salad : Add Southern City Flavors Pickled Okra to a cold pasta salad with bell peppers, feta, and a tangy vinaigrette.

Crisp Summer Salad with Candied Jalapeños : Top mixed greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and Candied Jalapeños . Finish with a honey-lime vinaigrette for a perfect mix of sweet and heat.

Simple Cornbread Croutons : Cube and toast leftover cornbread made from Southern City Flavors Cornbread Mix . Serve over salads or alongside grilled meats.

Sips of the South: Summer Drinks with Southern Syrups

Cool down with easy Southern-inspired drinks using handcrafted syrups and mixes:

Peach Bourbon Maple Lemonade : Combine Southern City Flavors’ Peach Bourbon Maple Syrup with fresh lemon juice and cold water. Serve over ice for a sweet and tangy twist on classic lemonade.

Maple Iced Coffee : Stir a spoonful of Real Maple Syrup into your favorite cold brew or iced coffee. Add a splash of cream for a smooth, naturally sweetened pick-me-up.

Dirty Martini with a Southern Twist : Shake Southern City Flavors’ Dirty Martini Mix with vodka and ice. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with one of their stuffed olives for a bold, briny cocktail.

Grilled to Perfection: Summer BBQ Ideas

Summer grilling is the perfect time to show off bold BBQ flavors. Southern City Flavors offers a range of handcrafted sauces that elevate every dish:

Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Chicken : Grill chicken thighs and baste with Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Sauce . The sweet, smoky flavor pairs perfectly with grilled corn or slaw.

Apple Moonshine Ribs : Use Apple Moonshine BBQ Sauce on slow-cooked ribs for a juicy, flavorful finish.

Maple Chipotle Grilled Veggies : Brush a mix of bell peppers, zucchini, and onions with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce before grilling.

Want to try a little of everything? The Southern BBQ Collection is a great way to sample four standout sauces.

A Season to Savor

Whether grilling on the patio, enjoying drinks with friends, or sharing a backyard meal with family, Southern City Flavors helps you bring Southern charm to every dish.

Each product is handcrafted in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen with a focus on quality and tradition. As a family business, they’re passionate about bringing authentic Southern flavor to your table. From bold BBQ sauces to sweet jams and syrups, they make it easy to celebrate the season with delicious, handcrafted touches.

Shop Southern City Flavors today to bring home the best of Southern summer cooking. With bold ingredients and authentic flavor, every meal becomes a taste of the South.

Southern City Flavors is located in Middle Tennessee and ships Southern flavors throughout the United States.

