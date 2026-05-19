A Simple Guide to Protecting Your Skin Every Day

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to review sun protection tips.

“With over 5 million cases diagnosed in the United States each year, skin cancer is America’s most common cancer,” states Skin Cancer Foundation.

While you may think sun damage only happens during a day at the beach, every walk to the mailbox, dog stroll, or commute without protection adds up over time, increasing your risk of skin cancer as well as premature aging. But there is good news – a few smart habits can make a real difference.

The Skin Cancer Foundation has some essential advice for keeping your skin safe — here’s what you need to know. To learn more, visit skincancer.org.

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Cover Up

Clothing is one of the most reliable forms of sun protection because, unlike sunscreen, it doesn’t wear off. Look for garments labeled with a UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) rating — a UPF 50 shirt, for example, allows just 1/50th of the UV radiation to reach your skin. Pair it with a wide-brimmed hat (three inches or more all the way around) and UV-blocking sunglasses to protect your face, ears, neck, and eyes.

Seek Shade Strategically

Between 10 AM and 4 PM, UV rays are at their most intense. During those hours, make shade your best friend — an awning, a tree, or a sun umbrella all help. Just keep in mind that shade isn’t foolproof; UV rays can still reflect off water, sand, and concrete, or filter through leaves.

Use Sunscreen Correctly

The best sunscreen is simply the one you’ll actually use every day. Look for “broad spectrum” on the label (which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays), an SPF of at least 30 for daily use, and SPF 50+ for extended time outdoors. Apply generously, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating — most people don’t use nearly enough.

Protect Kids Early

For infants under six months, sun avoidance and protective clothing are the safest approach. For children six months and older, sunscreen can be added to the routine. Brief caregivers in advance — unexpected sun exposure can happen anytime.

Watch Out for Windows

Car side windows, home windows, and airplane portholes all let UVA rays through. It’s worth considering UV-protective window film for your car or home if you spend a lot of time near glass.

Skip the Tanning Bed — Always

Indoor tanning dramatically raises the risk of melanoma and other skin cancers. Using a tanning bed even once before age 35 increases melanoma risk by 75%. There is no safe dose.

Finally, no protection method is perfect. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, so pair these daily habits with monthly self-exams and an annual visit to a dermatologist. Catching changes early is just as important as preventing them.

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